    AFN Aviano Live Radio Show: SrA Richard Rubio on December 18, 2025

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.17.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano's Senior Airman Richard Rubio, also known as DJ Feedback, informs listeners during a live show at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 18, 2025. During this hour, DJ Feedback discussed holiday plans, emphasized responsible decision-making through the use of Airmen Against Drunk Driving, and highlighted upcoming events and services available at the base chapel and community center. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 09:37
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89986
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111481814.mp3
    Length: 00:06:53
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, AFN Aviano Live Radio Show: SrA Richard Rubio on December 18, 2025, by SrA Richard Rubio II

    holiday
    community center
    AADD
    AFN Aviano
    Radio AFN
    chapel

