AFN Aviano Live Radio Show: SrA Richard Rubio on December 18, 2025

American Forces Network Aviano's Senior Airman Richard Rubio, also known as DJ Feedback, informs listeners during a live show at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 18, 2025. During this hour, DJ Feedback discussed holiday plans, emphasized responsible decision-making through the use of Airmen Against Drunk Driving, and highlighted upcoming events and services available at the base chapel and community center. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)