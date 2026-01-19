260115-SDB-NEWSCAST.mp3

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 15, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristine McDavid, American Forces Network (AFN) Souda Bay broadcaster, reports on the visit of CNIC Executive Director Mr. Timothy Bridges to NSA Souda Bay, Greece, on Jan. 15, 2026. CDR. Steven Auspholm, Executive Officer of NSA Souda Bay, details previous improvements of base facilities and shares works he hopes the base will receive in the future. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristine McDavid.)