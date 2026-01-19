NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 15, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristine McDavid, American Forces Network (AFN) Souda Bay broadcaster, reports on the visit of CNIC Executive Director Mr. Timothy Bridges to NSA Souda Bay, Greece, on Jan. 15, 2026. CDR. Steven Auspholm, Executive Officer of NSA Souda Bay, details previous improvements of base facilities and shares works he hopes the base will receive in the future. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristine McDavid.)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 03:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89985
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111481809.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260115-SDB-NEWSCAST.mp3, by PO3 Kristine McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
