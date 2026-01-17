AFN Aviano Radio News: 510th FGS Conducts Exercise Purple Blizzard

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on 510th Fighter Generation Squadron exercise Purple Blizzard, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 15-18, 2025. The exercise simulated forward deployed operations with limited manpower and resources, requiring aircrews and maintainers to generate and sustain combat airpower while operating under agile combat employment conditions. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)
