    AFN Aviano Radio News: 510th FGS Conducts Exercise Purple Blizzard

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.14.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on 510th Fighter Generation Squadron exercise Purple Blizzard, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 15-18, 2025. The exercise simulated forward deployed operations with limited manpower and resources, requiring aircrews and maintainers to generate and sustain combat airpower while operating under agile combat employment conditions. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.19.2026 10:12
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89981
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111481755.mp3
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 510th FGS Conducts Exercise Purple Blizzard, by A1C Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Agile Combat Employment
    exercise
    Aviano Air Base
    ACE
    F-16
    31st Fighter Wing

