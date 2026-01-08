Radio Spot - Rejuvenating Gamer Con

This is a 15-second radio spot advertising the Rejuvenating Gamer Con happening Feb. 14, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Landstuhl Library, Bldg. 3810 on Landstuhl Post, that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Jan. 15, 2026, to Feb. 14, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. For more information visit kaiserslautern.armymwr.com. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 06:36
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89977
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111481698.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
