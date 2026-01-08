Radio Spot - Big Game Showing at Sembach

This is a 30-second radio spot advertising a big game watch party starting Feb. 8, 2026 at 9 p.m. at the Sembach Community Center, Bldg. 220 on Sembach Kaserne, that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Jan. 15, 2026, to Feb. 8, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. For more information visit kaiserslautern.armymwr.com. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 06:36
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89974
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111481682.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
