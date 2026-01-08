(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Big Game Showing at Sembach

    Radio Spot - Big Game Showing at Sembach

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    01.14.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio spot advertising a big game watch party starting Feb. 8, 2026 at 9 p.m. at the Sembach Community Center, Bldg. 220 on Sembach Kaserne, that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Jan. 15, 2026, to Feb. 8, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. For more information visit kaiserslautern.armymwr.com. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 06:36
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89974
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111481682.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Big Game Showing at Sembach, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sembach Kaserne
    Radio Spot
    Watch Party
    The Big Game
    Sembach Community Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio