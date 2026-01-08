(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    260114 - Bahrain Beat

    260114 - Bahrain Beat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    01.13.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covers the Naval Research Lab sharpens Navy's sights with a domain-centric path for smarter sensing and USS FItgerald returns to San Diego following seven-month underway. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 04:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89973
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111481680.mp3
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260114 - Bahrain Beat, by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bahrain Beat
    NSA Bahrain
    AFN Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio