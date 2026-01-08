(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KMC Update - New Year's Resolutions and ERAU

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    01.14.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on achievable New Year's Resolutions with Capt. Cristina Lukas, 254th Medical Detachment psych nurse, and continuing your education with Michela Figueroa, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) Ramstein assistant campus director, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 15, 2026. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 06:37
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89971
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111481673.mp3
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - New Year's Resolutions and ERAU, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Years
    Resolutions
    ERAU
    Education
    2026

