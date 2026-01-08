(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Roll Call - Episode #74

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Lt. Col. (Ch) Peter Landers, 126th Air Refueling Wing, chaplain, is our guest, he joins us from McMurdo Station, Antarctica. In part 1 of our conversation tells us about the Support Forces Antarctica and ministering not only to the military, but, also, to the scientists there. You can catch part 2 this time next week.
    If you get the chance to watch the video on YouTube to see pictures the Chaplain took. https://youtu.be/xI_cYhzzNDQ
    Jessica Pohlsander - Personal Financial Counselor 618-256-8666 or email pfc.scott@magellanfederal.com
    Reach out to Linda Schuh and Gator linda.schuh.1@us.af.mil

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 12:46
    Category: Interviews
    National Guard, Support Forces Antarctica, 126 ARW, Chaplain, Landers, SFA

