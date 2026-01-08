Roll Call - Episode #74

Lt. Col. (Ch) Peter Landers, 126th Air Refueling Wing, chaplain, is our guest, he joins us from McMurdo Station, Antarctica. In part 1 of our conversation tells us about the Support Forces Antarctica and ministering not only to the military, but, also, to the scientists there. You can catch part 2 this time next week.
If you get the chance to watch the video on YouTube to see pictures the Chaplain took. https://youtu.be/xI_cYhzzNDQ
Jessica Pohlsander - Personal Financial Counselor 618-256-8666 or email pfc.scott@magellanfederal.com
Reach out to Linda Schuh and Gator linda.schuh.1@us.af.mil
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 12:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89961
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111480046.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:05
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
