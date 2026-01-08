(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Why School Lunch Programs Matter for Military Families

    Military OneSource Podcast — Why School Lunch Programs Matter for Military Families

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Between deployments, PCS moves and everyday life, military families carry a lot. The National School Lunch Program helps lighten that load, giving your kids healthy meals at school so you have one less thing to worry about.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Amy Maclosky, school nutrition director at Arlington County Public Schools in Virginia and a retired military spouse. They unpack how school lunch programs help families nutritionally and financially — and how this long-standing program plays a critical role in keeping military families strong and mission ready.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/fitness-nutrition/ to learn about the resources and support available to military families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the War Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the War Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 11:10
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 89960
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111479912.mp3
    Length: 00:08:54
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Why School Lunch Programs Matter for Military Families, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    food security
    Military OneSource
    DOW
    Education
    Military
    nutrition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio