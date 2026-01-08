Military OneSource Podcast — Why School Lunch Programs Matter for Military Families

Between deployments, PCS moves and everyday life, military families carry a lot. The National School Lunch Program helps lighten that load, giving your kids healthy meals at school so you have one less thing to worry about.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Amy Maclosky, school nutrition director at Arlington County Public Schools in Virginia and a retired military spouse. They unpack how school lunch programs help families nutritionally and financially — and how this long-standing program plays a critical role in keeping military families strong and mission ready.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/fitness-nutrition/ to learn about the resources and support available to military families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the War Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the War Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.