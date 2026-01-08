(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A1C Ayden Worley 2025 DJ of the Year

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.13.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley's radio hour submission for the AFN 2025 DJ of the Year competition in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Nov. 14, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 09:18
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89956
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111479551.mp3
    Length: 00:11:40
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A1C Ayden Worley 2025 DJ of the Year, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DJ of the Year
    AFN
    Radio

