    The FAR and Beyond | Beyond Episode 19: A FAR History and the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    On this Episode, we discuss the History of Government Contracts and the
    FAR. We also talk about the new Revolutionary FAR Overhaul.
    Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast
    page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show
    includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our
    four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law
    Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR
    and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg”
    (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate
    General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at
    https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or
    LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 08:41
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89954
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111479516.mp3
    Length: 00:18:08
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    MORE LIKE THIS

    JAG, Army, government lawyer, TJAGLCS, Contracts

