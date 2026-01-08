(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF - Ep 39 USecAF Matthew Lohmeier and Guardian Arena III Winners

    Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF - Ep 39 USecAF Matthew Lohmeier and Guardian Arena III Winners

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Audio by Tenelle Marshall 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    Episode 39 of the Perigee Podcast, hosted by Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna, with special guests Under Secretary of the Air Force Matthew Lohmeier and Guardian Arena III winners.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 08:16
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89941
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111477976.mp3
    Length: 00:56:10
    Album Perigee Podcast
    Track # 39
    Year 2026
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF - Ep 39 USecAF Matthew Lohmeier and Guardian Arena III Winners, by Tenelle Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardians
    CMSSF
    Perigee
    Perigee Podcast
    CMSSF Bentivegna
    CMSSFPerigee Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio