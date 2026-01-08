260113-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 13, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Naval Station Rota's Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Phase II Reintegration Exercise and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's visit to Croatia. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 07:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89934
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111477940.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Rota NMRTC SERE Training & NATO SECGEN visits Croatia, by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.