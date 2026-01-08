(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Naples Radio News - Rota NMRTC SERE Training & NATO SECGEN visits Croatia

    AFN Naples Radio News - Rota NMRTC SERE Training & NATO SECGEN visits Croatia

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.13.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    AFN Naples

    260113-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 13, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Naval Station Rota's Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Phase II Reintegration Exercise and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's visit to Croatia. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    TAGS

    Rota
    NATO
    Croatia
    Spain
    SERE

