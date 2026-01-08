CREDO Marriage Enrichment Retreat

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 13, 2026) Radio spot promotes the Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation Marriage Enrichment Retreat. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 07:12
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89931
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111477937.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
