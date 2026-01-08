Pacific Pulse: Jan. 12, 2026

On this Pacific Pulse: In Hawaii, The U.S. Army Pacific welcomes Major General Giles Cornelia as the new Deputy Commanding General for Strategy Plans at Fort Shafter. Navy Reservists from Military Sealift Command Pacific's Expeditionary Unit are supporting cargo operations in California for Operation Deep Freeze 2026. And in South Korea, The Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense visited Camp Humphreys for the first time since taking office.