    Pacific Pulse: Jan. 12, 2026

    JAPAN

    01.11.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Maria Washler 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In Hawaii, The U.S. Army Pacific welcomes Major General Giles Cornelia as the new Deputy Commanding General for Strategy Plans at Fort Shafter. Navy Reservists from Military Sealift Command Pacific's Expeditionary Unit are supporting cargo operations in California for Operation Deep Freeze 2026. And in South Korea, The Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense visited Camp Humphreys for the first time since taking office.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 01:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
