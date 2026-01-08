(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    How MFLCs Support Children in School

    How MFLCs Support Children in School

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    What if your child had someone at school who just “gets it” — the moves, the deployments, the stress?

    In this episode, host Bruce Moody sits down with military and family life counselors Mayela Lopez and Elicia Juarez to talk about the difference they make in schools every day. From helping kids open up about tough feelings to giving parents peace of mind, MFLCs give an extra layer of support that military families can count on.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/military-family-life-counseling-program/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the War Department’s Military OneSource.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 09:46
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:41:43
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
