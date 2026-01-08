(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 22: Modernizing with Purpose: How NAVWAR Is Empowering People, Not Just Upgrading Tech

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 22: Modernizing with Purpose: How NAVWAR Is Empowering People, Not Just Upgrading Tech

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Audio by Ed Buclatin, Ramon Go and Kara McDermott

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    250414-N-N0190-1001 SAN DIEGO (April 14, 2025) In this episode of Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie, we sit down with NAVWAR’s Command Information Officer, Ben Motten, to explore what it really means to modernize with purpose. This isn’t just a tech upgrade—it’s a people-first, mission-aligned transformation. Tune in to hear how his team is cutting through legacy red tape, driving smarter processes, and answering the big question: Are we winning? From secure access with Flank Speed to building a digitally confident workforce, this episode breaks down the metrics, mindset, and modern tools behind NAVWAR’s tech evolution. (U.S. Navy audio production by Ed Buclatin, Kara McDermott, and Ramon Go)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 15:17
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89927
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111476916.mp3
    Length: 00:14:59
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 22: Modernizing with Purpose: How NAVWAR Is Empowering People, Not Just Upgrading Tech, by Ed Buclatin, Ramon Go and Kara McDermott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    command information officer
    NAVWAR
    empowering excellence with art and frankie
    ben motten

