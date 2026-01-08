250414-N-N0190-1001 SAN DIEGO (April 14, 2025) In this episode of Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie, we sit down with NAVWAR’s Command Information Officer, Ben Motten, to explore what it really means to modernize with purpose. This isn’t just a tech upgrade—it’s a people-first, mission-aligned transformation. Tune in to hear how his team is cutting through legacy red tape, driving smarter processes, and answering the big question: Are we winning? From secure access with Flank Speed to building a digitally confident workforce, this episode breaks down the metrics, mindset, and modern tools behind NAVWAR’s tech evolution. (U.S. Navy audio production by Ed Buclatin, Kara McDermott, and Ramon Go)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 15:17
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89927
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111476916.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:59
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 22: Modernizing with Purpose: How NAVWAR Is Empowering People, Not Just Upgrading Tech, by Ed Buclatin, Ramon Go and Kara McDermott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.