The Contracting Experience - Episode 74: The Army Corps model: Combining engineering, ACO Authority — A conversation with Maj. Gen. Mark Slominski

Maj. Gen. Mark Slominski, the Mobilization Assistant to the Commander of Air Force Materiel Command, joins the podcast to provide a unique look into the world of contracting through the eyes of a leader with a rich and diverse background.



Slominski shares insights from his current role at AFMC and reflects on his 14 years of experience as a warranted Administrative Contracting Officer with the Army Corps of Engineers. He provides a detailed explanation of the warranting process for degreed engineers, a practice that may be unfamiliar to many in the contracting field.



The discussion also delves into a remarkable success story: the expedited restoration of a critical Air Force flying mission at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Slominski breaks down the elements that led to what he describes as, "the most effective synchronization of acquisition strategy, contract formation, source selection, and construction execution," he has ever witnessed. This project serves as a powerful case study in how to achieve exceptional alignment and drive mission success.



Listeners will also hear Slominski's valuable advice for both contractors and the government. He discusses common pitfalls for contractors, offers suggestions for improving performance, and shares his thoughts on how the contracting process can be adapted to foster innovation.



For those just starting their careers in federal contracting, Slominski provides guidance on the skills, knowledge, and experiences that are most critical for success. He emphasizes the importance of gaining a deep understanding of the missions they support and encourages a career path that embraces both specialization and a breadth of experience.



Tune into this insightful episode to hear a unique perspective on contracting, leadership, and the vital role of collaboration in achieving mission success.





If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



