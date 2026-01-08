Radio News 260113

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 12, 2026) Radio News highlights potential acquisition and geopolitical importance of Greenland. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 10:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|IT
