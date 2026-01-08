(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Outpost Outspoken, Episode 84

    Outpost Outspoken, Episode 84

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Audio by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    On the season eight debut of Outpost Outspoken, Host Mark Schauer talks with Radiofrequency Support Lead Michael Stoltenberg about the importance of radio spectrum in YPG’s test mission. Plus, Host Ana Henderson talks with Evelyn Eggins-Alston, YPG Child & Youth Services Coordinator, about her years of experience and information about programs on post.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 08:56
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 89920
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111476373.mp3
    Length: 00:20:19
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 48
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outpost Outspoken, Episode 84, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio