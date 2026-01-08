On the season eight debut of Outpost Outspoken, Host Mark Schauer talks with Radiofrequency Support Lead Michael Stoltenberg about the importance of radio spectrum in YPG’s test mission. Plus, Host Ana Henderson talks with Evelyn Eggins-Alston, YPG Child & Youth Services Coordinator, about her years of experience and information about programs on post.
This work, Outpost Outspoken, Episode 84, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
