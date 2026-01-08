Pacific Pulse: JAN 7, 2026

On this Pacific Pulse: the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron deployed from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska to Kadena Air Force base, Japan, as part of the U.S Air Force Fighter Rotation Program. Members of the Untied Nations Command and the Neutral Nations Supervisory Command gathered at the Korean Demilitarized Zone to celebrate the 58th graduation Ceremony of Taesongdong Elementary School. Lastly the 36th Health Care operations Squadron conducted Valkyrie Tactical Medicine training for the first time at
Anderson Air Force Base. (Audio by U.S Army Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)
