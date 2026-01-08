In this episode, we focus on a former Forest Service employee with the Modoc National Forest, his career, his connection with the Choctaw tribes, and his chance of a lifetime to work with Bison and the Modoc Nation.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 16:05
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89917
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111473964.mp3
|Length:
|00:53:20
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 23: A Forest Service Employee's Tribal Connection, by Paul Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
