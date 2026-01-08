(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 23: A Forest Service Employee's Tribal Connection

    Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 23: A Forest Service Employee's Tribal Connection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2021

    Audio by Paul Wade 

    USDA Forest Service   

    In this episode, we focus on a former Forest Service employee with the Modoc National Forest, his career, his connection with the Choctaw tribes, and his chance of a lifetime to work with Bison and the Modoc Nation.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 16:05
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89917
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111473964.mp3
    Length: 00:53:20
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 23: A Forest Service Employee's Tribal Connection, by Paul Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Native American
    bison
    National forest
    Choctaw Nation
    tribes
    modoc nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio