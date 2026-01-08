(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 22: Bats

    Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 22: Bats

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2021

    Audio by Paul Wade 

    USDA Forest Service   

    In this episode, Ted Weller, an ecologist with the Pacific Southwest Research Station, helps us go batty for bats. Each year, Bat Week is observed the week before Halloween and is used by bat enthusiasts, scientists, conservation groups and others to educate the public, dispel myths and bring attention to the struggles they face. The beneficial impact these amazing creatures have on our ecosystem should be celebrated far beyond the season of spooky ghosts, skeletons and vampires.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 16:05
    TAGS

    BATS
    Halloween
    ecologist
    conservation
    bat week
    ted weller

