In this episode, Ted Weller, an ecologist with the Pacific Southwest Research Station, helps us go batty for bats. Each year, Bat Week is observed the week before Halloween and is used by bat enthusiasts, scientists, conservation groups and others to educate the public, dispel myths and bring attention to the struggles they face. The beneficial impact these amazing creatures have on our ecosystem should be celebrated far beyond the season of spooky ghosts, skeletons and vampires.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 16:05
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89916
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111473952.mp3
|Length:
|01:02:01
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 22: Bats, by Paul Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.