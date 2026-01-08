(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 3

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Audio by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    In this episode, Pete and Kristin talk with BTAC team member Dr. Whitney Fauth, an organizational psychologist and Subject Matter Expert in Employee Management Relations, about how to manage difficult conversations in the workplace. Whitney shares insights and strategies for planning and leading tough discussions in ways that prioritize employee wellness and dignity and reduce risk to the organization.

    DCSA DITMAC
    Beyond the Bulletin

