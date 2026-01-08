In this episode, Pete and Kristin talk with BTAC team member Dr. Whitney Fauth, an organizational psychologist and Subject Matter Expert in Employee Management Relations, about how to manage difficult conversations in the workplace. Whitney shares insights and strategies for planning and leading tough discussions in ways that prioritize employee wellness and dignity and reduce risk to the organization.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 10:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89914
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111473139.mp3
|Length:
|00:59:49
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 3, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.