Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 3

In this episode, Pete and Kristin talk with BTAC team member Dr. Whitney Fauth, an organizational psychologist and Subject Matter Expert in Employee Management Relations, about how to manage difficult conversations in the workplace. Whitney shares insights and strategies for planning and leading tough discussions in ways that prioritize employee wellness and dignity and reduce risk to the organization.