In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Maj. Jake Vogel, Operations Officer with the Directorate of Emergency Services, discuss ongoing changes to the gates at Fort Stewart. He informs us about the construction projects related to force protection and what actions DES is taking to alleviate traffic. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcast or click the resources tab on My Army Post app.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 07:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89911
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111473028.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:21
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.