    SETAF-AF Best Medic Competition at Vicenza, Italy - News In One January 12, 2026

    GERMANY

    01.08.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, has kicked off their Best Medic Competition, converging 24 service members from the U.S., Ghana, Liberia and Italy at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Jan Valle)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 05:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Vicenza
    AFN Europe
    Best Medic competition
    SETA-AF

