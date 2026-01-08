SETAF-AF Best Medic Competition at Vicenza, Italy - News In One January 12, 2026

In this News In One:



U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, has kicked off their Best Medic Competition, converging 24 service members from the U.S., Ghana, Liberia and Italy at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy.



(U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Jan Valle)