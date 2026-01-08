(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KMC Update - Air Force Education Center and Monitoring Investments

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.08.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Michaela Figuroa, Ramstein assistant campus director for Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, lists some educational resources available to the community on Jan. 8, 2026. Meanwhile, Aura Fain, financial readiness specialist from the 510th Regional Support Group, shares some tips for tracking investments on Jan. 8, 2026. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 07:09
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89904
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111473005.mp3
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    KMC
    financial readiness
    education center

