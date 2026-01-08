KMC Update - Air Force Education Center and Monitoring Investments

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Michaela Figuroa, Ramstein assistant campus director for Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, lists some educational resources available to the community on Jan. 8, 2026. Meanwhile, Aura Fain, financial readiness specialist from the 510th Regional Support Group, shares some tips for tracking investments on Jan. 8, 2026. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)