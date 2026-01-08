(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. Karesse Clemons and Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls 2025 Q4 Radio Hour

    Spc. Karesse Clemons and Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls 2025 Q4 Radio Hour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    01.08.2026

    Audio by Spc. Karesse Clemons and Airman Treyus Rawls

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Spc. Karesse Clemons and Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls' radio hour submission for the AFN 2025 4th quarter DJ of the Quarter competition in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 9, 2026. (Defense Media Activity audio by Spc. Karesse Clemons and Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 06:48
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89903
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111472996.mp3
    Length: 00:11:57
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Karesse Clemons and Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls 2025 Q4 Radio Hour, by SPC Karesse Clemons and Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio