A 15-second radio spot reminding you to talk to PAO if you are approached by the media that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Jan. 9, 2026, to Jan. 9, 2027. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 06:21
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89902
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111472984.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Talk to PAO, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.