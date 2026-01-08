Radio Spot - New Year New You

A 30-second radio spot on the "New Year, New You" weight loss competition that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Jan. 9, 2026, to Jan. 23, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 05:34
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89901
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111472983.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
