Afternoon Alibi with Colt Teuscher, Kaci Hamby

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 6, 2026) An interview with Colt Teuscher, and Kaci Hamby, Liberty Center Sigonella managers, to discuss various upcoming events including strawberry shortcake day, available mall shuttles and the idol singing event. Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
