    Mt. Kurokami Hike PROMO

    Mt. Kurokami Hike PROMO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.08.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    260109-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 9, 2026)
    A radio promotion for a hike to Mt. Kurokami with the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Outdoor Adventure Center, Jan. 9, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 00:33
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Outdoor Adventure Center
    Navy
    hike
    Sasebo

