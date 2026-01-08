260105-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 5, 2026)
Commander, Submarine Group 7 and U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka conducted a joint medical dive drill with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Undersea Medical Center onboard Naval Base Yokosuka, Dec. 18, 2025, and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo with Commander Naval Region Japan Fire And Emergency Services Sasebo conducted a confined space casualty drill onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Dec. 17, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 00:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89894
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111472864.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 5 JAN 26: JOINT DIVE & DRY DOCK 2 DRILL, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.