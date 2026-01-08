NEWSCAST 5 JAN 26: JOINT DIVE & DRY DOCK 2 DRILL

260105-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 5, 2026)

Commander, Submarine Group 7 and U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka conducted a joint medical dive drill with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Undersea Medical Center onboard Naval Base Yokosuka, Dec. 18, 2025, and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo with Commander Naval Region Japan Fire And Emergency Services Sasebo conducted a confined space casualty drill onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Dec. 17, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)