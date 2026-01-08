(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWSCAST 5 JAN 26: JOINT DIVE & DRY DOCK 2 DRILL

    NEWSCAST 5 JAN 26: JOINT DIVE & DRY DOCK 2 DRILL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.04.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    260105-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 5, 2026)
    Commander, Submarine Group 7 and U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka conducted a joint medical dive drill with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Undersea Medical Center onboard Naval Base Yokosuka, Dec. 18, 2025, and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo with Commander Naval Region Japan Fire And Emergency Services Sasebo conducted a confined space casualty drill onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Dec. 17, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 00:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89894
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111472864.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 5 JAN 26: JOINT DIVE & DRY DOCK 2 DRILL, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    confined space exercise
    dive casualty drill
    Sasebo
    Yokosuka
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio