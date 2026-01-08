260108-N-OR754-1001 Sasebo, Japan (Jan. 8, 2026)
The 36th Airlift Squadron and supporting units conducted 12 sorties providing disaster relief supplies following Cyclone Ditwah at Katunayake Airbase, Sri Lanka Jan. 6, 2026, and the Republic of Korea Minister of Nation Defense visited Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 00:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89893
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111472827.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 08JAN26: U.S. Humanitarian Aid to Sri Lanka & ROK Minister of Nation Defense Visits Camp Humphreys, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS
