    NEWSCAST 08JAN26: U.S. Humanitarian Aid to Sri Lanka & ROK Minister of Nation Defense Visits Camp Humphreys

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.07.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    260108-N-OR754-1001 Sasebo, Japan (Jan. 8, 2026)
    The 36th Airlift Squadron and supporting units conducted 12 sorties providing disaster relief supplies following Cyclone Ditwah at Katunayake Airbase, Sri Lanka Jan. 6, 2026, and the Republic of Korea Minister of Nation Defense visited Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 00:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89893
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 08JAN26: U.S. Humanitarian Aid to Sri Lanka & ROK Minister of Nation Defense Visits Camp Humphreys, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sri Lanka
    Camp Humphreys
    Humantarian Aid
    Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense
    AFN Sasebo
    Cyclone Ditwah

