Travel & Tours Okawachiyama & Imari City Trip PROMO

260109-N-OR754-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 9, 2026)

A radio promotion for a trip to Okawachiyama & Imari City, available through Morale, Welfare and Recreation Travel & Tours office to servicemembers and families onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)