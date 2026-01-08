ITT Mochi Making Tour PROMO

260108-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 8, 2026)
A radio promotion for a trip to Matsuura to learn about how mochi is created, available through Morale, Welfare and Recreation to servicemembers and families onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 25, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
