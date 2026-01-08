The Drop Ep. 43 - C.D.S.: January UTA

In this abbreviated episode, we hear from Col. Richard Switzer, 130th Airlift Wing Commander and Chief Master Sgt. Jeff King, 130th AW Command Chief, discusses the wing priorities during January UTA.
|01.08.2026
|01.08.2026 17:16
|Newscasts
|89887
|2601/DOD_111472554.mp3
|00:24:49
|WEST VIRGINIA, US
|4
|0
|0
