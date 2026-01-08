(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Drop Ep. 43 - C.D.S.: January UTA

    The Drop Ep. 43 - C.D.S.: January UTA

    WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams 

    130th Airlift Wing

    In this abbreviated episode, we hear from Col. Richard Switzer, 130th Airlift Wing Commander and Chief Master Sgt. Jeff King, 130th AW Command Chief, discusses the wing priorities during January UTA.

    130th AW
    WV Air National Guard
    The Drop Ep. 43

