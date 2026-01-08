The LOGSTAT: Warrior Sustainment in 2026 with the CASCOM CG

Episode #34: To kick off 2026 with some Warrior Sustainment, CPT Garett Pyle meets with Major General (MG) Sean P. Davis, who is the current Commanding General of the United States Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM) and Sustainment Center of Excellence (SCoE). MG Davis took command of CASCOM/SCoE in November 2025. During this episode he outlines the priorities for sustainment in 2026, what the community has to look forward to, and how we will overcome the challenges we will face in the coming year. Here’s to the year of Lethal Logisticians!
Additional information can be found on the CASCOM website: https://cascom.army.mil/
