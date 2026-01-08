(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The LOGSTAT: Warrior Sustainment in 2026 with the CASCOM CG

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #34: To kick off 2026 with some Warrior Sustainment, CPT Garett Pyle meets with Major General (MG) Sean P. Davis, who is the current Commanding General of the United States Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM) and Sustainment Center of Excellence (SCoE). MG Davis took command of CASCOM/SCoE in November 2025. During this episode he outlines the priorities for sustainment in 2026, what the community has to look forward to, and how we will overcome the challenges we will face in the coming year. Here’s to the year of Lethal Logisticians!

    Additional information can be found on the CASCOM website: https://cascom.army.mil/

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 11:10
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:46:10
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The LOGSTAT: Warrior Sustainment in 2026 with the CASCOM CG, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

