The LOGSTAT: Warrior Sustainment in 2026 with the CASCOM CG

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/89886" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Episode #34: To kick off 2026 with some Warrior Sustainment, CPT Garett Pyle meets with Major General (MG) Sean P. Davis, who is the current Commanding General of the United States Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM) and Sustainment Center of Excellence (SCoE). MG Davis took command of CASCOM/SCoE in November 2025. During this episode he outlines the priorities for sustainment in 2026, what the community has to look forward to, and how we will overcome the challenges we will face in the coming year. Here’s to the year of Lethal Logisticians!



Additional information can be found on the CASCOM website: https://cascom.army.mil/