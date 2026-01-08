The January 2026 episode of Fox Chatter kicks off the new year with a look back at the accomplishments that defined 2025 and a preview of what lies ahead as the wing prepares for its 2027 deployment cycle. The episode outlines January drill priorities, individual readiness requirements, and the importance of open communication amid ongoing Air Force-wide changes, including the transition to the Air Expeditionary Wing 2.0 framework.
Chief Master Sgt. Eric Bowen joins the podcast to recognize the 2025 annual award winners, highlighting the Airmen, civilians, families, and units whose performance drove mission success and readiness across the wing. Master Sgt. Justin Cayton provides details on the upcoming Top Gun Drill Meet in March, while Senior Master Sgt. Mark Fuge discusses a February enlisted leadership symposium hosted by the Top Three, focused on professional development and leadership growth.
This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 26, by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
