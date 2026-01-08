(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO)

    Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO)

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.06.2026

    Audio by Seaman Kristen Zavala 

    AFN Bahrain

    This week’s Interview with NSA Bahrain CREDO Director Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. James T. Hardy, Dr. Candice Leffingwell featured discussions about Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO), upcoming retreats and workshops, resources on base and more. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristen Zavala)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:31:17
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    CREDO
    NSA Bahrain
    AFN Bahrain

