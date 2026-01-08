This week’s Interview with NSA Bahrain CREDO Director Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. James T. Hardy, Dr. Candice Leffingwell featured discussions about Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO), upcoming retreats and workshops, resources on base and more. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristen Zavala)
