(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Mario's Courtyard Yard Sale

    Radio Spot - Mario's Courtyard Yard Sale

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    01.04.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Abigail Aguilar 

    AFN Bahrain

    Thirty-second radio spot highlighting Mario's Courtyard Yard Sale to be played on AFN Bahrain's morning and afternoon radio shows. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abigail Aguilar)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 05:16
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89873
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111471217.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Mario's Courtyard Yard Sale, by PO3 Abigail Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio