(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACIFIC PULSE: Jan 7, 2026

    PACIFIC PULSE: Jan 7, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.06.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On this Pacific Pulse: The 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed from Eielson Air force base, Alaska, to Kadena Air Base Japan, as part of the U.S Air Force's fighter rotation program. In Korea, members of the Untied Nations Command and the Natural Nations Supervisory Command gathered on Dec 31th, in the Korea Demilitarized Zone to celebrate the 58th graduation ceremony of Taesongdong Elementary School. The 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron recently conducted Valkyrie Tactical Medicine Training, for the first time at Anderson Air Force Base, in Guam. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 21:12
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89862
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111471039.mp3
    Length: 00:07:34
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACIFIC PULSE: Jan 7, 2026, by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Exercise
    United Nations Command
    AFN Pacific Update
    Pacific Pulse
    356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    Valkyrie Tactical Medicine Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio