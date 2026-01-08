On this Pacific Pulse: The 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed from Eielson Air force base, Alaska, to Kadena Air Base Japan, as part of the U.S Air Force's fighter rotation program. In Korea, members of the Untied Nations Command and the Natural Nations Supervisory Command gathered on Dec 31th, in the Korea Demilitarized Zone to celebrate the 58th graduation ceremony of Taesongdong Elementary School. The 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron recently conducted Valkyrie Tactical Medicine Training, for the first time at Anderson Air Force Base, in Guam. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 21:12
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89862
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111471039.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:34
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACIFIC PULSE: Jan 7, 2026, by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.