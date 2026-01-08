PACIFIC PULSE: Jan 7, 2026

On this Pacific Pulse: The 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed from Eielson Air force base, Alaska, to Kadena Air Base Japan, as part of the U.S Air Force's fighter rotation program. In Korea, members of the Untied Nations Command and the Natural Nations Supervisory Command gathered on Dec 31th, in the Korea Demilitarized Zone to celebrate the 58th graduation ceremony of Taesongdong Elementary School. The 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron recently conducted Valkyrie Tactical Medicine Training, for the first time at Anderson Air Force Base, in Guam. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)