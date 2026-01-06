(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 33 - Military Retirement Benefits

    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    The Indiana reserve component transition assistance advisor, James P. Smith, discusses retirement benefits with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte. Smith also explains the United States Department of Veterans Affairs disability claims process. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 33 - Military Retirement Benefits, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indiana Air Guard
    United States Department of Veterans Affairs
    PACT Act
    Air National Guard

