    Pacific Pulse: Nov. 17, 2025

    JAPAN

    11.16.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Maria Washler 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard detected and monitored a Russian military vessel operating near U.S. territorial waters. The USS John L. Canley arrived in Vanuatu for Pacific Partnership 2025. In South Korea, the USS George Washington Strike Group departed from Busan after a scheduled port visit.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 22:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89820
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111468547.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: Nov. 17, 2025, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

