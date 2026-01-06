Pacific Pulse: Nov. 17, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: In Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard detected and monitored a Russian military vessel operating near U.S. territorial waters. The USS John L. Canley arrived in Vanuatu for Pacific Partnership 2025. In South Korea, the USS George Washington Strike Group departed from Busan after a scheduled port visit.