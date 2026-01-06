(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard rescues 9 people near St. George Island, Alaska

    Coast Guard rescues 9 people near St. George Island, Alaska

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Ransom 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    The crew of the commercial fishing vessel Arctic Sea calls mayday reporting the vessel is taking on water near St. George, Alaska, Jan. 5, 2026. The crewmembers were rescued and transferred to emergency medical services with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard audio courtesy of Sector Southeast)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 20:08
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89818
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111468446.mp3
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 51
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Courtesy
    U.S. Coast Guard
    Search and Rescue
    Alaska
    Arctic District

