Coast Guard rescues 9 people near St. George Island, Alaska

The crew of the commercial fishing vessel Arctic Sea calls mayday reporting the vessel is taking on water near St. George, Alaska, Jan. 5, 2026. The crewmembers were rescued and transferred to emergency medical services with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard audio courtesy of Sector Southeast)