Pacific Pulse: Nov 17, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: In Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard detected and monitored a Russian military vessel operating near U.S. territorial waters. The USS John L Canley arrived in Vanuatu for Pacific Partnership 2025. In South Korea, the USS George Washington Strike Group departed from Busan after a scheduled port visit.