On this Pacific Pulse: In Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard detected and monitored a Russian military vessel operating near U.S. territorial waters. The USS John L Canley arrived in Vanuatu for Pacific Partnership 2025. In South Korea, the USS George Washington Strike Group departed from Busan after a scheduled port visit.
|11.16.2025
|01.05.2026 18:47
|Newscasts
|89817
|2601/DOD_111468417.mp3
|00:01:00
|JP
|3
|0
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: Nov 17, 2025, by SrA Maria Washler
