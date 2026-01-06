On this Pacific Pulse: In the Republic of Korea. The U.S. Air Force F-16s assigned the 35th Fighter Squadron recently arrived at Osan Air Base, as part of the second phase of the Super Squadron test. Also, in the Republic of Korea, the US Navy and ROK Navy conducted a maritime Counter Special Operations Forces exercise. In Guam, representatives from the US military and Federated States of Micronesia government recently held a semiannual bilateral joint committee meeting.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 18:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89816
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111468410.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: Nov. 25, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
