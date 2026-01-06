(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: Nov. 25, 2025

    Pacific Pulse: Nov. 25, 2025

    JAPAN

    11.24.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In the Republic of Korea. The U.S. Air Force F-16s assigned the 35th Fighter Squadron recently arrived at Osan Air Base, as part of the second phase of the Super Squadron test. Also, in the Republic of Korea, the US Navy and ROK Navy conducted a maritime Counter Special Operations Forces exercise. In Guam, representatives from the US military and Federated States of Micronesia government recently held a semiannual bilateral joint committee meeting.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    TAGS

    Guam
    Republic of Korea
    ROK
    Pacific

