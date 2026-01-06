Pacific Pulse: Nov. 25, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: In the Republic of Korea. The U.S. Air Force F-16s assigned the 35th Fighter Squadron recently arrived at Osan Air Base, as part of the second phase of the Super Squadron test. Also, in the Republic of Korea, the US Navy and ROK Navy conducted a maritime Counter Special Operations Forces exercise. In Guam, representatives from the US military and Federated States of Micronesia government recently held a semiannual bilateral joint committee meeting.