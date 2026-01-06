(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: Nov. 5, 2025

    Pacific Pulse: Nov. 5, 2025

    JAPAN

    11.04.2025

    Audio by Master Sgt. Nicole Leidholm and Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth concluded his tour of the Pacific with a stop in the Republic of Korea, where he brief service members and their families on his top priorities.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    TAGS

    Pacific
    Secretary of War (SECWAR)

