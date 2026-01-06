Military OneSource Podcast – Innovative Paths for Military Spouse Entrepreneurs

What if your next PCS move didn’t derail your career but launched your business?



Starting a business can be daunting, but for military spouses it can also be a game-changer. Discover how entrepreneurship creates flexibility, financial security and confidence, while also strengthening military families and mission readiness.



In this episode, host Bruce Moody speaks with Rosie Lee, co-founder and chief operating officer of Action Zone and Steve Watts-Oelrich from the U.S. Small Business Administration.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/spouse-education-and-career-opportunities-program/ to learn about the resources and support available to military spouses.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the War Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the War Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.