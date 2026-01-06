(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    260105-NavyFederal

    260105-NavyFederal

    GREECE

    12.30.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Mike Varoudakis, Navy Federal Credit Union branch manager, spoke about tips on building your credit score on Dec. 31, 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelly Agee)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 08:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89811
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111467716.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260105-NavyFederal, by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

